Sunny skies dominate the UK today - Monday, July 29th
and live on Freeview channel 276
London, with a high of 28 degrees, leads the South in warmth today under clear, sunny skies. The entire region enjoys similar weather, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures making it a perfect day for outdoor activities.
The Midlands bask in a sunny day, with Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all reaching a high of 26 degrees. The weather is uniformly pleasant across the region, offering a splendid day for enjoying the sun.
Leeds and Manchester share the highest temperature in the North today at 26 degrees, under clear skies. The region enjoys a predominantly sunny day, with Newcastle displaying partial clouds but still pleasant conditions.
Edinburgh enjoys the warmest day in Scotland at 20 degrees, with sunny skies prevailing. The region sees a mix of sun and light clouds, providing a refreshing atmosphere for outdoor pursuits.
Dublin, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today, under partly cloudy skies. The region overall enjoys mild weather, with clouds occasionally obscuring the sun but still allowing for pleasant conditions.
Cardiff leads Wales with a high of 24 degrees, under bright and sunny skies. The entire region enjoys a day full of sunshine, perfect for all outdoor activities and enjoying the scenic views.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.