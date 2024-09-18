Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies dominate the UK today

London and the South East is enjoying a sunny day with clear skies. London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest in the region. The general weather across the area is marked by bright sunshine, except for Bristol, which shows some clouds but remains mostly sunny.

The Midlands is under a blanket of sunshine today, with Worcester recording the highest temperature at 22 degrees. The entire region enjoys clear skies and pleasant weather, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

The North and Northwest of England is bathed in sunshine, with Manchester reaching the highest temperature of 21 degrees. The region enjoys a predominantly sunny day, although Newcastle displays some cloud cover, maintaining a slightly cooler yet pleasant weather.

Scotland is enjoying a sunny day, with Glasgow recording the highest temperature at 21 degrees. The clear skies across the region offer a refreshing atmosphere, ideal for enjoying the natural landscapes and outdoor activities.

Ireland is graced with a sunny day, with both Dublin and Belfast reaching a high of 18 degrees. The entire region enjoys clear, sunny skies, providing a perfect setting for outdoor pursuits and sightseeing.

Wales is enjoying a sunny day, with Cardiff leading the temperatures at 21 degrees. The region is blessed with clear skies and pleasant weather, ideal for exploring the scenic landscapes and coastal areas.