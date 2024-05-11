Sunny skies dominate the UK with highs around 20°C - Saturday, May 11th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London and the South East is seeing sunny skies with London reaching the highest temperature at 21 degrees. Bristol, however, is under patchy rain nearby, contrasting with the clear weather in other cities like Brighton and Portsmouth.

The Midlands is marked by patchy rain nearby across the region, with Birmingham and Wolverhampton both recording the highest temperatures at 21 degrees. The weather remains consistently damp throughout, affecting cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, and Worcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North and Northwest of England is under patchy rain nearby with Manchester and Leeds both peaking at 21 degrees. This damp weather is widespread, affecting cities from Newcastle to Liverpool, with consistent overcast conditions.

Scotland is seeing varied weather today, with Glasgow experiencing moderate rain and the highest temperature at 20 degrees. Edinburgh and Aberdeen are cooler, with Edinburgh facing patchy rain nearby and Aberdeen enjoying partly cloudy skies.

Ireland is witnessing a contrast in weather conditions today. Dublin enjoys sunny skies with a high of 19 degrees, while Belfast deals with patchy rain nearby under the same temperature. The weather varies significantly between these two major cities.