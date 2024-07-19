Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunny skies dominate the UK, with varying temperatures - Friday, July 19th

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 30 degrees. The area enjoys predominantly sunny skies, though Bristol shows some cloud cover. Plymouth, however, is facing patchy rain. Overall, the region boasts pleasant weather, ideal for outdoor activities.

Lincoln leads with the highest temperature at 27 degrees. The Midlands is bathed in sunshine, with clear skies dominating in Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. Lincoln, however, has some clouds. This weather is perfect for spending time outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Manchester both report the highest temperatures at 26 degrees today. While Leeds enjoys partly cloudy skies, Manchester faces some patchy rain. Sheffield and Liverpool also see varied conditions, with Sheffield enjoying full sun and Liverpool experiencing similar rain patches.

Edinburgh is the warmest city in Scotland today with a temperature of 20 degrees. The region is seeing patchy rain across Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, making it a damp day. Despite the rain, the temperatures remain mild, suitable for light outdoor activities.

Dublin today records the highest temperature at 22 degrees, though it faces patchy rain. Belfast is slightly cooler at 21 degrees with similar weather conditions. The damp weather is widespread, affecting outdoor plans but providing relief from usual dry spells.

Cardiff, with a temperature of 22 degrees, is seeing partly cloudy skies today. Wales enjoys a mild climate that is perfect for enjoying the lush, green landscapes. The partial cloud cover provides a respite from the sun, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.