London, with a high of 34 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region enjoys predominantly sunny skies, although Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the area is marked by clear weather, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Lincoln leads the Midlands with a high of 31 degrees today. The region enjoys mostly sunny conditions, with the exception of Lincoln where there is some patchy rain. This weather is conducive to spending time outdoors, although some areas might require an umbrella.

Sheffield, with a high of 28 degrees, is the warmest city in the North today. The region is experiencing moderate to patchy rain across various cities, affecting outdoor activities. Despite the rain, the temperatures remain mild, suitable for indoor events or brief outdoor excursions with appropriate rain gear.

Edinburgh, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is seeing patchy rain, which may influence outdoor plans. Despite the damp conditions, the mild temperatures make it possible to enjoy the day with suitable preparations for rain.

Dublin, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, which may dampen outdoor activities. Despite the rain, the temperatures are comfortable for those prepared to handle intermittent showers.

Cardiff, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest city in Wales today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, affecting outdoor activities. Despite the rain, the temperatures remain mild, making it possible to enjoy indoor events or brief outdoor excursions with appropriate rain gear.