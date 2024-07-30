Sunny skies dominate the UK, with warm temperatures across the board - Tuesday, July 30th
and live on Freeview channel 276
London and the South East is enjoying a sunny day with clear skies. London, with a high of 30 degrees, is the warmest city in the region today. The entire area is basking under a bright sun with no signs of precipitation, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
The Midlands is enjoying a sunny day with Nottingham and Lincoln both reaching a high of 26 degrees, making them the hottest cities in the region. The weather is consistently clear across the area, providing excellent conditions for spending time outdoors.
The North and Northwest of England is under a sunny spell today, with Sheffield recording the highest temperature at 25 degrees. The region enjoys clear skies and warm sunshine, perfect for outdoor ventures.
Scotland is seeing varied weather today. Edinburgh leads with the highest temperature at 19 degrees under sunny skies. Glasgow, however, has patchy rain nearby, offering a slight contrast to the otherwise clear conditions in the region.
Ireland is experiencing a mix of weather conditions today. Dublin, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest and features partly cloudy skies. Belfast, on the other hand, has cooler temperatures and patchy rain, adding a bit of variety to the regional weather.
Wales is enjoying a sunny day, with Cardiff reporting the highest temperature at 23 degrees. The region benefits from clear skies and warm sunshine, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities and enjoying the natural beauty of Wales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.