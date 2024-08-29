Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies dominate UK cities today with warm temperatures

London, with a high of 23 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region enjoys predominantly sunny skies, though Bristol shows some cloud cover. Plymouth sees some patchy rain, slightly cooling the atmosphere compared to its neighbors.

Lincoln, reaching 22 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region generally sees partly cloudy skies, providing a mild backdrop for the day's activities. The weather remains dry, offering a pleasant day for outdoor pursuits.

Sheffield and Manchester, both at 20 degrees, share the highest temperatures in the North. While Sheffield enjoys partly cloudy conditions, Manchester and Liverpool encounter patchy rain. Leeds, slightly cooler, boasts clear skies.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen, both at 16 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, which adds a damp chill to the air, typical of Scottish weather patterns.

Dublin and Belfast, both marking 17 degrees, are the warmest in Ireland today. The region sees patchy rain, creating a moist and cool environment. This weather is typical for Ireland, blending overcast skies with intermittent rain.

Cardiff, at 18 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is characterized by patchy rain, which is influencing the weather across Wales, creating a typically damp and cool atmosphere.