Sunny skies prevail across the UK - Tuesday, October 15th

London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. This damp and cool weather pattern is typical for the season, affecting outdoor activities.

Worcester and Lincoln, both registering highs of 14 degrees, are the warmest locations in the Midlands today. The region is predominantly cloudy with occasional patches of rain, affecting cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton. This weather is conducive to a cozy day indoors.

Manchester and Liverpool are today's temperature leaders in the North and Northwest of England, both peaking at 13 degrees. The region is draped in overcast skies, with cities like Leeds showing similar cloudy conditions. Sheffield and Newcastle are experiencing light rain, typical of the season's variability.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, both at 13 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region is experiencing a mix of partly cloudy and overcast conditions, with Aberdeen seeing some patchy rain. This typical Scottish weather is ideal for enjoying the rugged outdoors or cozying up inside.

Dublin, with a high of 14 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, including Belfast. Residents are adapting to these damp conditions, which are quite typical for this time of year, affecting both daily activities and the lush landscape.

Cardiff leads Wales with a high of 16 degrees today. The region is covered with patchy rain, affecting visibility and outdoor activities. This weather is typical for Wales, known for its variable conditions that influence both the natural landscape and daily life.