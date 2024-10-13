Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny skies with mild temperatures across the UK - Sunday, October 13th

Plymouth leads with the highest temperature at 13 degrees, under conditions of patchy rain. The region is marked by similar weather, with a cool and damp atmosphere prevailing across the cities. This consistent pattern offers a gloomy outlook, with overcast skies and intermittent rain likely throughout the day.

Birmingham and Worcester share the highest temperature today at 10 degrees, with patchy rain prevalent across the Midlands. The region is enveloped in a blanket of clouds, with occasional rain adding to the chilly ambiance. This weather is typical for the season, affecting outdoor activities and mood.

Liverpool reports the highest temperature at 10 degrees, under a backdrop of patchy rain. The North and Northwest of England is cloaked in overcast conditions, with a pervasive dampness and a slight chill in the air. This weather pattern is consistent across the region, influencing daily routines and attire.

Aberdeen, with a high of 8 degrees, sees patchy rain, while Edinburgh and Glasgow are gripped by overcast skies. Scotland is thus draped in a cool, grey veil, with temperatures low enough to keep residents reaching for their warmer clothes. The somber weather sets a quiet tone across the cities.

Belfast leads with the highest temperature at 9 degrees, amidst conditions of patchy rain. Ireland is enveloped in similar weather, with a cool and damp atmosphere prevailing. This consistent pattern offers a gloomy outlook, with overcast skies and intermittent rain likely throughout the day.

Cardiff, with a temperature of 11 degrees, is under patchy rain conditions. Wales is experiencing similar weather, marked by a cool and damp atmosphere that spans across the region. This consistent pattern offers a gloomy outlook, with overcast skies and intermittent rain likely throughout the day.