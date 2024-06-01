Sunny spells and mild temperatures across the UK - Saturday, June 1st
Today, Glasgow boasts the highest temperature at 19 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Across Scotland, the weather remains mild with similar conditions prevailing in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, though slightly cooler. The day is generally pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a comfortable atmosphere for outdoor activities.
In the Midlands, Birmingham and Worcester are both mild today, reaching a high of 16 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain conditions, with overcast skies dominating in Nottingham. Despite the damp weather, the temperatures remain fairly gentle, making it bearable for residents to manage their day.
Liverpool leads with the highest temperature in the North and Northwest of England today at 17 degrees. The region displays a mix of partly cloudy and overcast conditions, with Manchester seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the weather is conducive for a brisk walk or a day out in the city.
Dublin and Belfast are enjoying a sunny day with the highest temperature peaking at 17 degrees. The clear skies across Ireland invite outdoor activities and sightseeing. It's a perfect day for locals and tourists alike to explore the green landscapes and historical sites.
Cardiff, with a high of 17 degrees today, is facing patchy rain conditions. Throughout Wales, the weather is quite similar, with occasional showers and cool breezes. This weather is typical for the region, affecting daily activities but also nourishing the lush Welsh countryside.
