Sunny spells and mild temperatures across the UK - Saturday, June 1st

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today, Glasgow boasts the highest temperature at 19 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Across Scotland, the weather remains mild with similar conditions prevailing in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, though slightly cooler. The day is generally pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a comfortable atmosphere for outdoor activities.

In the Midlands, Birmingham and Worcester are both mild today, reaching a high of 16 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain conditions, with overcast skies dominating in Nottingham. Despite the damp weather, the temperatures remain fairly gentle, making it bearable for residents to manage their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool leads with the highest temperature in the North and Northwest of England today at 17 degrees. The region displays a mix of partly cloudy and overcast conditions, with Manchester seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the weather is conducive for a brisk walk or a day out in the city.

Today, Glasgow boasts the highest temperature at 19 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Across Scotland, the weather remains mild with similar conditions prevailing in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, though slightly cooler. The day is generally pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a comfortable atmosphere for outdoor activities.

Dublin and Belfast are enjoying a sunny day with the highest temperature peaking at 17 degrees. The clear skies across Ireland invite outdoor activities and sightseeing. It's a perfect day for locals and tourists alike to explore the green landscapes and historical sites.