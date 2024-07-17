Sunny spells and mild temperatures across the UK - Wednesday, July 17th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and mild temperatures across the UK

London, with a high of 24 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South today. The region enjoys a mix of partly cloudy skies and sunny spells, with Bristol seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the weather is mild and pleasant, suitable for outdoor activities.

Nottingham and Worcester both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 21 degrees. The region is generally cloudy with occasional rain, creating a damp atmosphere. This weather is typical for the area, influencing both daily activities and the local environment.

Leeds leads with the highest temperature at 22 degrees in the North and Northwest of England today. The region sees a consistent pattern of cloudy skies with patchy rain, typical for this time of year, affecting outdoor plans and activities.

Edinburgh and Glasgow both record the highest temperatures in Scotland today at 19 degrees. The region is draped in cloudy conditions with intermittent rain, which is quite common and influences the daily life and natural scenery of the area.

Dublin enjoys the highest temperature in Ireland today at 21 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The weather is generally mild across the region, with Belfast experiencing some patchy rain. This pleasant weather is ideal for enjoying the lush Irish landscapes.

Cardiff, with a temperature of 20 degrees, sees patchy rain today, reflecting the typical weather conditions across Wales. The region's climate, influenced by its varied geography, often presents a mix of rain and cooler temperatures, affecting both daily activities and the natural environment.