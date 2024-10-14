Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and moderate rain across the UK - Monday, October 14th

London and the South East are under a blanket of moderate rain today. Brighton and Portsmouth are the warmest, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees. The entire region is shrouded in similar damp conditions, affecting outdoor activities and travel.

The Midlands is cloaked in moderate rain today, with Worcester and Birmingham recording the highest temperatures at 10 degrees. The weather is consistently wet across the region, leading to slick roads and a damp atmosphere.

The North and Northwest of England are seeing varied conditions today. Manchester leads with a high of 12 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Leeds and Liverpool also enjoy milder weather, while Newcastle faces patchy rain.

Scotland is enjoying a relatively mild day with Edinburgh and Glasgow both reporting highs of 11 degrees. Edinburgh basks in sunshine, while Glasgow and Aberdeen see partly cloudy skies, offering a break from the usual chill.

Ireland is experiencing mild and partly cloudy weather today. Dublin is the warmest with temperatures reaching 13 degrees. Both Dublin and Belfast enjoy similar weather, making it a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

Wales is facing moderate rain today, with Cardiff seeing temperatures up to 11 degrees. The persistent rain affects the entire region, dampening spirits but providing much-needed water for the local flora.