Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK Sunday, June 2nd

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 21 degrees. The area enjoys predominantly sunny skies, although Brighton and Portsmouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the region benefits from pleasant weather, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

The Midlands today sees a tie for the highest temperature of 19 degrees in Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester, all enjoying clear skies. Wolverhampton is slightly cooler. The region is bathed in sunshine, providing excellent conditions for spending time outdoors.

Leeds reports the highest temperature in the North and Northwest of England today at 20 degrees, despite some patchy rain. Sheffield follows closely with sunny conditions. Manchester and Liverpool are cooler and partly cloudy, while Newcastle also experiences light rain.

Edinburgh leads with the highest temperature in Scotland today at 18 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Aberdeen shares similar weather but is slightly cooler. Glasgow remains the coolest with overcast conditions, enveloping the region in a calm, subdued atmosphere.

Dublin is the warmest in Ireland today at 19 degrees, although it faces some patchy rain. Belfast is not far behind but also experiences similar rainy conditions. The weather across the region is generally mild but damp, affecting outdoor activities.