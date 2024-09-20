Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today, Friday, September 20th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today

London leads with the highest temperature at 23 degrees under sunny skies. Surrounding areas like Brighton, Portsmouth, and Bristol report cooler conditions with patchy rain. The general weather across the region is a mix of clear and wet conditions, affecting outdoor activities.

Birmingham, Worcester, Lincoln, and Nottingham all share the highest temperature today at 22 degrees, with patchy rain affecting the region. The Midlands is under a blanket of clouds with intermittent rain, which might disrupt typical outdoor activities.

Manchester and Sheffield both report the highest temperatures at 21 degrees, with Manchester enjoying partly cloudy skies. The North and Northwest of England is marked by a mix of cloud cover and patchy rain, influencing the day's activities.

Glasgow enjoys the warmest weather in Scotland today at 18 degrees with sunny conditions. Elsewhere in Scotland, temperatures are slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a pleasant day for residents and visitors alike.

Dublin and Belfast both enjoy mild temperatures at 17 degrees. Dublin has partly cloudy skies, while Belfast is sunny. The overall weather in Ireland today is mild and conducive for outdoor plans.

Cardiff reports a temperature of 20 degrees today, with patchy rain affecting the area. The general weather in Wales is damp, which may influence outdoor activities and the lushness of the natural landscapes.