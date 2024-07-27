Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today, Saturday, July 27th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today

London leads with a high of 24 degrees under sunny skies, setting a cheerful tone across the region. Surrounding cities like Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth are cooler, with temperatures around 19 to 20 degrees. While Brighton enjoys similar sunny conditions, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth are dealing with patchy rain.

Lincoln reports the highest temperature at 21 degrees, with a general trend of patchy rain affecting the Midlands. Cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton are experiencing similar weather, with temperatures hovering around 19 to 20 degrees.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield share the highest temperature at 19 degrees, with patchy rain prevalent across the North and Northwest of England. Newcastle and Liverpool are slightly cooler at 18 degrees, also under cloudy skies with occasional rain.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are the warmest Scottish cities today, each with a high of 19 degrees. Aberdeen trails with 16 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain, affecting the overall weather mood with grey skies and cooler temperatures.

Dublin and Belfast are both experiencing 18 degrees today. Dublin faces moderate rain, while Belfast has lighter, patchy rain. The damp conditions are widespread, affecting outdoor activities and the general atmosphere in both cities.