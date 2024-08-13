Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today, Tuesday, August 13th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today

London, with a high of 27 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is mostly sunny, though Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the area enjoys a predominantly clear and warm day, ideal for outdoor activities.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 25 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region generally faces patchy rain, except for Lincoln which enjoys partly cloudy skies. This mixed weather pattern is typical for the area, affecting various outdoor plans.

Leeds, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest of England today. The region is mostly cloudy with patchy rain affecting several areas, except Leeds which sees partly cloudy conditions. This weather is suitable for indoor activities and requires readiness for intermittent rain.

Edinburgh, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, making it a day best suited for indoor activities. Despite the rain, the temperatures remain mild, typical of Scottish summer weather.

Dublin, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region sees patchy rain, which is quite typical, affecting outdoor plans. Despite the rain, the temperatures are comfortable, making it a typical Irish weather day.

Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is witnessing moderate rain today. The weather across Wales is marked by significant rainfall, influencing outdoor activities and the lush green landscape typical of the region. It's a day to enjoy the indoors or embrace the wet weather if out.