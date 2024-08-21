Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today, Wednesday, August 21st

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK today

London, with a high of 22 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region enjoys mostly sunny skies, though Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the weather is quite pleasant with a mix of sun and partial clouds, providing a mild and enjoyable day across the southern cities.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is predominantly overcast, with Worcester showing slightly lighter, cloudy skies. This consistent cloud cover across the Midlands contributes to a cooler, more subdued outdoor atmosphere, ideal for those preferring less direct sunlight.

Leeds, with a high of 19 degrees, tops the temperature chart in the North and Northwest. The region is marked by patchy rain, particularly affecting Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool. Newcastle presents an overcast sky. The weather is generally cool and damp, suitable for indoor activities.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen, both reaching 15 degrees, share the highest temperatures in Scotland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, with Glasgow facing moderate rain conditions. This wet weather defines the day, making it ideal for those who enjoy the fresh, rain-soaked air of Scotland.

Dublin, at 17 degrees, experiences the highest temperature across Ireland today. Both Dublin and Belfast are dealing with patchy rain, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere. This weather is typical for the region, often leading to lush, green landscapes that Ireland is famous for.

Cardiff, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is under the influence of patchy rain, contributing to a moist and cool climate. This weather is typical for Wales, affecting daily activities and the lushness of its natural landscapes.