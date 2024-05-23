Sunny spells and patchy rain dominate the UK today, Thursday, May 23rd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region is mostly overcast, with some areas like Brighton enjoying partly cloudy skies. Bristol and Plymouth are cooler, with patchy rain and cloudy conditions respectively.

The Midlands is seeing a uniform weather pattern today, with Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all recording highs of 12 degrees. The region is under the influence of patchy rain, making for a damp day across these cities.

Leeds, with a high of 12 degrees, is the warmest city in the North and Northwest of England today. The region is predominantly rainy, with moderate rain in Manchester and Liverpool, while Leeds, Sheffield, and Newcastle face patchy rain.

Aberdeen and Edinburgh are both cool today, with Aberdeen reaching 12 degrees, making it the warmest city in Scotland. The region is wet, with moderate to heavy rain, especially in Glasgow where heavy rain dominates the weather scene.

Dublin, at 11 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The weather across the region is generally cool with patchy rain affecting both Dublin and Belfast, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere.