Sunny spells and patchy rain across the UK on Wednesday

London boasts the highest temperature today at 28 degrees, under sunny skies. Across the region, Bristol and Plymouth enjoy partly cloudy conditions, while Brighton and Portsmouth are seeing patchy rain nearby. Overall, the South is marked by a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures.

Birmingham leads with the highest temperature in the Midlands at 27 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. The region enjoys similar weather, with Nottingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton also featuring mild and partly cloudy conditions. This weather provides a pleasant backdrop for the day's activities.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield share the highest temperature in the North at 26 degrees, with Manchester and Sheffield enjoying partly cloudy skies. Leeds and Newcastle are seeing patchy rain nearby, while Liverpool also reports cooler temperatures with similar conditions. The region presents a varied climate today.

Glasgow enjoys the highest temperature in Scotland today at 20 degrees, with sunny conditions that extend to Edinburgh as well. Aberdeen, while cooler, remains partly cloudy. The overall weather in Scotland is quite favorable, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Belfast records the highest temperature in Ireland today at 20 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Dublin experiences slightly cooler weather with patchy rain nearby. The region is characterized by a mix of cloud cover and intermittent rain, offering a typical Irish weather day.