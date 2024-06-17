Sunny spells and scattered showers across the UK - Monday, June 17th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 22 degrees. The area enjoys sunny skies, while Brighton and Plymouth are seeing patchy rain. Bristol offers partly cloudy conditions, contributing to a varied weather landscape across the South.

Birmingham and Worcester share the highest temperature in the Midlands today at 18 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain, affecting all cities including Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton. This consistent weather pattern blankets the area, creating a damp and cool environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Sheffield are the warmest cities in the North today, each recording a high of 17 degrees. The entire region is experiencing patchy rain, with similar conditions in Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool. This uniform weather pattern ensures a consistently cool and moist day across the North.

Glasgow reports the highest temperature in Scotland today at 17 degrees, amidst moderate rain that also envelops Edinburgh. Aberdeen, slightly cooler, faces patchy rain. The entire region is gripped by wet conditions, emphasizing a day of persistent rainfall and subdued temperatures.

Both Dublin and Belfast are experiencing similar weather today with the highest temperature reaching 16 degrees. Patchy rain is prevalent across Ireland, affecting both cities equally. This consistent dampness defines the day, with no significant variation in weather conditions between the two locations.