Sunny spells and warm across the UK, cooler in some regions - Monday, June 24th

London, with a high of 26 degrees, leads the South East in warmth today. The region is marked by a mix of partly cloudy skies and sunny conditions. Bristol, however, is seeing some patchy rain, adding a bit of variability to the otherwise pleasant weather across the cities.

Birmingham is the warmest in the Midlands today with a high of 25 degrees. The region generally sees patchy rain across various cities, creating a damp atmosphere. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild, offering a cooler respite from the typically warmer summer weather.

Leeds reports the highest temperature in the North today at 26 degrees. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies with some cities like Sheffield experiencing patchy rain. Overall, the weather is fairly mild, making it a pleasant day for residents across the northern cities.

Glasgow, with a high of 23 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The region sees a combination of sunny and patchy rainy conditions. Edinburgh and Glasgow are cooler with some rain, contrasting with Aberdeen's sunny weather, providing a diverse weather pattern across Scottish cities.

Dublin enjoys the highest temperature in Ireland today at 24 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Belfast experiences some patchy rain, adding variety to the region's weather. Overall, the conditions are conducive for outdoor activities, with mild temperatures prevailing across Irish cities.