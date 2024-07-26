Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunny spells and warm across the UK, patchy rain in places - Friday, July 26th

London, with a high of 23 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South East today. The region is marked by a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, though Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the area enjoys a relatively mild and pleasant day, suitable for outdoor activities.

Lincoln and Nottingham both reach a high of 21 degrees today, making them the warmest in the Midlands. The region displays a blend of partly cloudy conditions and some areas with patchy rain, particularly in Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. It's a day with mixed weather, suitable for both indoor and outdoor plans.

Leeds and Sheffield, both at 20 degrees, are today's warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England. The region is characterized by partly cloudy skies with some cities like Manchester and Liverpool experiencing patchy rain. Overall, the weather is cool and varied, ideal for a range of activities.

Aberdeen and Edinburgh, both peaking at 17 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, creating a damp atmosphere. This weather is typical for Scotland, offering a cool day with overcast skies, ideal for indoor activities.

Dublin, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region sees patchy rain across most areas, contributing to a damp and cool day. This weather is suitable for those enjoying indoor activities or dressed appropriately for the rain.