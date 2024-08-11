Sunny spells and warm across the UK, patchy rain in places - Sunday, August 11th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and warm across the UK

Bristol is the warmest city in the South today with a high of 28 degrees under sunny skies. The region overall enjoys a predominantly sunny day, with London and Portsmouth showing partly cloudy conditions. Plymouth, however, has patchy rain nearby, slightly cooling the atmosphere.

Worcester is today's hotspot in the Midlands with a high of 27 degrees under clear, sunny skies. The entire region enjoys similar weather, with Birmingham and Wolverhampton also reaching 26 degrees. Nottingham and Lincoln are slightly cooler but still pleasant.

Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool all tie for the highest temperature in the North today at 25 degrees, all under sunny skies. Newcastle, while matching the temperature, reports patchy rain nearby, adding a bit of variability to the region's weather.

Edinburgh and Glasgow share the highest temperatures in Scotland today at 20 degrees. Edinburgh enjoys full sunshine, while Glasgow sees partly cloudy skies. Aberdeen, although cooler at 15 degrees, also benefits from sunny weather, making for a generally bright day across Scotland.

Dublin is the warmest in Ireland today with a temperature of 21 degrees, though it faces patchy rain nearby. Belfast is slightly cooler at 19 degrees and also reports similar rainy conditions. The overall weather in Ireland today involves some rain, affecting the otherwise mild temperatures.

Cardiff reports the highest temperature in Wales today at 26 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. The general weather across Wales is mild with a mix of sun and clouds, providing a pleasant day for outdoor activities.