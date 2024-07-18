Sunny spells and warm across the UK, patchy rain in some areas - Thursday, July 18th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and warm across the UK, patchy rain in some areas

London, with a high of 27 degrees, leads in temperature today across the South. The region shows a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, with Bristol noting some nearby patchy rain. Overall, the area enjoys a predominantly dry and warm day, ideal for outdoor activities.

Lincoln, reaching 24 degrees today, is the warmest in the Midlands. The region is generally cool with patchy rain noted across various cities. Despite the damp conditions, the weather remains mild, suitable for light outdoor engagements.

Leeds, with a high of 23 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest of England today. The region enjoys a mix of partly cloudy and cloudy conditions, providing a mild and pleasant atmosphere for residents.

Edinburgh, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The region is experiencing cooler temperatures with patchy rain, creating a damp but manageable day for outdoor activities.

Dublin, at 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region sees a day of patchy rain, contributing to a cooler and slightly damp atmosphere, yet remaining conducive for most daily activities.

Cardiff, marking a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering a pleasant day with mild temperatures, ideal for both indoor and outdoor activities.