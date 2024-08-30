Sunny spells and warm temperatures across the UK today, Friday, August 30th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunny spells and warm temperatures across the UK today

London, with a high of 23 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region enjoys a predominantly sunny day, with London under partly cloudy skies and Brighton experiencing overcast conditions. The pleasant weather is ideal for outdoor activities.

The Midlands is bathed in sunshine today, with Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all reaching a high of 22 degrees. The clear skies across the region provide a perfect setting for spending time outdoors.

Leeds and Sheffield are today's warm spots in the North, each with a high of 21 degrees. The entire region enjoys clear, sunny weather, making it an excellent day for outdoor pursuits.

Edinburgh, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. While Edinburgh enjoys sunshine, Glasgow sees patchy rain nearby, and Aberdeen has partly cloudy skies. The varied weather offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities.

Belfast, reaching 18 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. Both Dublin and Belfast enjoy a sunny day, providing a splendid opportunity for locals and tourists alike to explore the vibrant outdoor scenes.

Cardiff, with a high of 21 degrees, is enjoying a sunny day across Wales. The clear skies and pleasant temperatures are ideal for various outdoor activities, from hiking in the national parks to relaxing by the coast.