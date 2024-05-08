Sunny spells dominate UK cities, patchy rain in some - Wednesday, May 8th
London is seeing the highest temperature today at 20 degrees, under sunny skies. Across the region, conditions vary with Bristol showing patchy rain while Portsmouth and Plymouth report partly cloudy skies. Brighton also enjoys a sunny day, though cooler than London.
Nottingham, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton all tie for the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain today, with similar conditions prevailing across the region, affecting both urban and rural areas.
Leeds reports the highest temperature at 19 degrees today. The North and Northwest of England is under a blanket of patchy rain, with consistent wet conditions across various cities including Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool.
Edinburgh leads with the highest temperature at 17 degrees. Scotland sees widespread patchy rain today, affecting both the highlands and urban areas. Glasgow and Aberdeen also face similar damp conditions.
Dublin and Belfast both record the highest temperature at 17 degrees. Ireland is observing a cloudy day in Dublin, while Belfast encounters patchy rain, contributing to a varied weather landscape across the island.
Cardiff marks the highest temperature at 17 degrees today. Wales is enveloped in patchy rain, influencing the daily activities and the lush, green landscape that characterizes the region.
