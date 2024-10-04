Sunshine with partly cloudy skies across most UK cities today

London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under partly cloudy skies, with a mild and pleasant atmosphere prevailing. Portsmouth, however, sees some patchy rain affecting the otherwise calm weather pattern.

Lincoln, with a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region enjoys mostly clear skies with occasional patches of clouds. Worcester offers a bright, sunny day, contrasting with the partly cloudy conditions seen in other cities.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield share the highest temperature at 15 degrees in the North and Northwest of England today. The general weather is partly cloudy across most cities, though Manchester observes some patchy rain that slightly dampens the cool, crisp air.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen, both peaking at 13 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. While Aberdeen enjoys partly cloudy skies, Edinburgh and Glasgow are seeing patchy rain that adds a chill to the air, typical of Scottish autumn weather.

Dublin, with a high of 14 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region is marked by patchy rain, creating a damp and cool environment. Belfast also experiences similar weather, with the grey skies typical of an Irish autumn setting the scene.

Cardiff, with a high of 15 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies, providing a mild and pleasant day. The weather is ideal for outdoor activities, with the cool breeze adding to the comfort of the day.