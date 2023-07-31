August will welcome in not one but two new full moons, one of which will be a supermoon - here’s everything you need to know

August is here, and will be one of the most active months for stargazers across the UK who will prepare to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon as well as the Blue Moon. These will be the eighth and ninth moons of the year.

Not only does August mark the first time a month will have two full moons, but one will be a supermoon. Royal Museums Greenwich explains how a supermoon comes to be, saying: “The distance between the Moon and the Earth varies, because the Earth is not right at the centre of the Moon’s orbit and the Moon’s orbit is not a circle (it’s an ellipse). The moment when the Moon is closest to the Earth is called a lunar perigee.

They add: “When the Moon is furthest away it is known as a lunar apogee. If the lunar perigee occurs very close to a full moon, then we see a supermoon. If a lunar apogee occurs very close to a full moon then we see a micromoon.”

The first super moon of August will be the Sturgeon moon, which will peak on August 1.

So, when will you be able to see the August super moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.

What is the Blue moon?

The second full moon, known as a Blue Moon, will peak on Wednesday 30 August.

According to Royal Museums Greenwich : “The Moon completes 12 full cycles of its phases in about 354 days – which is 11 days short of a calendar year. Every two and a half years or so the difference adds up to an extra, 13th full moon occurring during the year and this relatively rare occurrence is sometimes referred to as a ‘blue moon’.

“However, the precise origins of the term are uncertain: it was originally the name given to the third full moon of a season containing four full moons, and today ‘blue moon’ is also sometimes applied to a second full moon occurring within a single calendar month.”

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon will peak in the UK on August 1, and is sometimes known as a ‘Sturgeon Moon’. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.

January 6: Wolf moon

February 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Top Stargazing Tips

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.

