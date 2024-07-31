This unusual trick will help cool you down in the hot weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As temperatures rise in the UK at last, a refreshing alternative for staying cool has emerged: hot showers.

Contrary to common belief, hot showers play a vital role in effectively cooling the body during hot weather, helping to regulate body temperature and enhance overall well-being.

Now, Sanctuary Bathrooms, a luxury bathroom supplier, works with Healthy Ageing Specialist Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah from ZEN Healthcare to highlight the benefits of hot showers in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotes Relaxation

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crosswater Revive Twist Recessed Shower Head

The warmth of a hot shower can help relax muscles and alleviate tension, promoting overall relaxation after a stressful day. This soothing effect can be especially beneficial after long hours at work or intense physical activity. The calming sensation of warm water on the skin can also contribute to better sleep quality, aiding in a restful night.

Reduces Muscle Tension

Heat from the shower can soothe tired muscles, making it an excellent post-workout recovery method. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often use hot showers to help reduce muscle soreness and stiffness, speeding up the recovery process. This makes hot showers a convenient alternative to other recovery techniques, such as massages or physical therapy.

Accessible and Convenient

Hot showers are more accessible and can be easily integrated into daily routines without any setup or preparation. This ease of access means that anyone can enjoy the benefits of hot showers without needing to invest in additional tools or facilities. It’s a practical solution for those seeking immediate relief from the heat.

Enhances Well-Being

Beyond cooling down, hot showers contribute to overall well-being by improving mood and reducing stress levels. The combination of heat and water pressure can have a meditative effect, helping to clear the mind and promote mental clarity. This holistic approach to wellness ensures that individuals can maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're curious about cold water wellness trends or seeking a reliable way to beat the heat, integrating hot showers into your routine offers a refreshing and therapeutic experience. As temperatures fluctuate, adapting your wellness practices ensures you remain comfortable and revitalised throughout the summer months.

Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah from ZEN Healthcare elaborates: "Hot water aids in relaxing muscles, relieving tension, improving circulation, opening pores, detoxifying, cleansing, and potentially improving cardiovascular health." He emphasises that the benefits of hot showers extend far beyond mere comfort, providing a comprehensive boost to physical and mental well-being.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, explains the appeal of hot showers as a practical and accessible cooling method at home: "Amidst the ongoing heat in the UK, opting for a warm shower can effectively regulate body temperature without the sudden shock associated with cold water immersion. It's a simple yet effective way to stay comfortable during the summer heat."