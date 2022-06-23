The Met Office has put a weather warning in place for several areas across the country

People are being warned that there could be thunderstorms in the south of England, east of England and West Midlands .

These storms may cause torrential rain, lightning , gusty winds and hail, and as a result a yellow weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office has advised people to be cautious as this could cause flooding which may pose a threat to life.

So, when and where will the thunderstorms be, how can you keep safe and why are yellow weather warnings issued?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the thunderstorms be?

The thunderstorms are expected to happen today (Thursday 23 June), and could happen any time during the day, evening or night.

They are more likely to occur during the afternoon and early evening, however, according to the Met Office.

What will the impact of the thunderstorms be?

Experts have warned that there is a small chance floods could occur because of the thunderstorms.

In a few places, up to 40mm of rain could fall in an hour or so, and 40 to 60mm could also fall in two or three hours.

These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, and gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly by this amount of rain, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a small chance that fast flowing or deep flood water may cause a danger to life.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there may be delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures too.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Some communities may become cut off by flooded roads as well.

Is there a thunderstorm today in my area?

According to a thunderstorm tracker from the Met Office, the storm may hit the following areas:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

Wales

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Monmouthshire

Powys

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, however, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary by the Met Office.

We will also keep this article updated throughout the day.

How can I keep safe in a thunderstorm?

If a thunderstorm strikes in your area, there are multiple ways you can keep yourself safe.

First of all, seek shelter. This is because when you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur as lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

If you find yourself outside and are not able to go indoors it may be advisable to squat close to the ground with hands on knees and with head tucked between them.

Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground and stay away from trees and water.

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing, rails and metal poles, so avoid using such items and stay away from them.

For more information on staying safe in a thunderstorm, visit the Met Office website .

When are yellow weather warnings issued?

The Met Office states that they issue yellow weather warnings in two instances.

Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.