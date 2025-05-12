After a glorious weekend, many areas of the UK could see thunderstorms today.

The Met Office says that the weather is about to take a turn. While it’s likely to stay warm, showers will move in from the south, particularly in the south of England and Wales this afternoon - with the change of weather it will feel muggy rather than summery.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Where they do occur, they have the potential to bring torrential downpours of rain, lightning, hail and some strong gusty winds around at times. Certainly many of us are craving some rain at this point after a very dry spring so far.

“But because these downpours will be so torrential and very sharp, they do have the potential to provide some localized flooding in places.”

Tonight will be dry, however, with “some clear spells” after any storms ease, and although there will be some mist and fog it will be “generally mild”.

The Met Office added: “Mainly settled on Tuesday, though a few isolated, possibly thundery, showers are likely in the southwest. Dry and sunny elsewhere with generally light winds, cooler along the east coast.”

The outlook for the rest of the week is better, with sunshine in the day and clear skies overnight.