Footage shows a scene of destruction in Quintrell Downs, Cornwall, after Storm Éowyn hit the UK.

Storm Éowyn appears to have hit the UK, as a mini 'tornado' left a trail of destruction.

Houses in Quintrell Downs, Cornwall, have lost parts of their roofs and trees have been blown down.

According to weather maps, the winds hit at around 9.30am today (January 23).

Aftermath as Storm Eowyn hits Quintrell Downs in Cornwall. | Steve Beckett / SWNS

Resident Steve Beckett said he was in "complete shock" when he saw the level of damage in the village.

Steve said: "I was on my way out to the gym this morning, the wind and hail had been pretty bad at our house down the road but just one quarter mile up the bridleway was complete carnage.”

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Due to Storm Eowyn, we are experiencing an increased volume of calls related to weather related incidents. At this time this appears to be affecting coastal areas and roads. Please stay safe and follow Met Office advice on weather warnings and be vigilant if driving.

“Be assured officers and partners are deployed out to incidents as they are reported and will continue their efforts. There have been reports of caravans blowing at Holywell Bay, near Newquay. Officers are on scene dealing. One person has been treated for minor injuries.”