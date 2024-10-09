Flood alerts and warnings: Heavy rain sees dozens of Environment Agency alerts issued in UK - latest full list
There are 84 alerts cautioning of possible flooding in place on Wednesday morning with flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, in place for 12 locations, including two in Bristol.
Flood warnings were updated overnight for the River Anker in Warwickshire, and areas around the River Blackwater near Southampton.
After day of heavy rain in the south of England, which saw a weather alert issued for thunderstorms, the Met Office said showery rain would push into eastern parts of England over Wednesday, with sunny spells developing in the south.
Other warnings were issued for Gog Brook in Warwick, Bunches Brook from Broadway to Childswickham in Worcestershire, and for low-lying properties near the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge in Somerset.
A warning was also issued for the B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the south of the River Nene near Peterborough.
On Tuesday evening, an MP warned that parts of Northumberland were experiencing “severe flooding” amid “extreme conditions”.
Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery said his office had “taken numerous calls about the serious flooding” in south-east Northumberland.
In a post on social media, Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson said: “A number of roads have been closed in the Blyth area and NCC teams are at the scene, along with crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Powergrid and Northumbria Water.”
National Highways said the M5 in Somerset was temporarily closed southbound on Tuesday afternoon due to flooding after heavy rainfall.
Flood warnings - flooding is expected
- Alfriston on the Cuckmere River
- B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Malmesbury to Chippenham
- Bristol Frome from downstream of Nibley to Stapleton
- Bunches Brook from Broadway to Childswickham
- Gog Brook at Warwick
- Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- River Alne at Chapel Lane and Church Lane in Aston Cantlow and Great Alne
- River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties
Flood alerts - flooding is possible
- Alconbury Brook in Cambridgeshire
- Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville
- Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth
- Bristol Frome catchment
- Chertsey Bourne
- Coastal rivers in North Northumberland
- Coastal rivers in South Northumberland
- Combe Haven
- Cuckmere River
- East Somerset Rivers
- Ginge Brook
- Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
- Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
- Little Avon catchment and the Vale of Berkeley
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower River Colne and Frays River
- Lower River Rother
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
- Middle Stour and tributaries
- North Somerset area
- Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon
- Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough
- River Adur East Branch
- River Anker and River Sence
- River Arrow and River Alne
- River Axe area
- River Blackwater
- River Blythe in Warwickshire
- River Cale and tributaries
- River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford
- River Chew catchment
- River Churn and its tributaries
- River Cole, Dorcan Brook and South Marston Brook
- River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
- River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
- River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston upon Thames
- River Kym in Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire
- River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade
- River Leadon catchment
- River Leam and River Itchen
- River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
- River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
- River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
- River Rye catchment
- River Rythe from Oxshott to Thames Ditton
- Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries
- Rivers Eden and Eden Brook
- River Seven catchment
- Rivers Frome and Cam
- Rivers in South Worcestershire
- Rivers on the Isle of Sheppey
- River Sowe, River Sherbourne, Canley Brook and Finham Brook
- River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire
- River Teise area from Lamberhurst to Goudhurst
- River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook
- River Till and tributaries
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Uck
- River Wandle area in the London Boroughs of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton
- River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
- River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale
- River Wye in Derbyshire
- Shuttle and Cray
- South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- Tern and Perry catchments
- The River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks
- Tributaries in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury
- Tributaries in Gloucester
- Tributaries in North Derbyshire
- Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Bristol Avon area
- Upper Frome and tributaries
- Upper Ouse
- Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream
- Upper Stour and tributaries
- Wash Dike catchment
- Wyke Beck and Meanwood Beck catchments
Eight flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours
- North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice
- River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire from Brampton to Earith
- River Ivel in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire
- River Ray for Islip
- River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin
- River Salwarpe
- River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade
- River Thames for the Abingdon area
