The UK is bracing itself as a heatwave looks likely to hit this week, with temperatures possibly stretching into the 30s.

The high temperatures begin to start climbing from Monday onwards, with Wednesday looking likely to be the warmest day this week with a top temperature of 31ºC possible. The higher temperatures has led to a four-day yellow heat health warning being issued in eight English regions.

While many will be getting out and enjoying the sunshine during the day, sleeping at night in higher temperatures can be uncomfortable for millions of Brits. Here are some of the best tips on how to stay cool at night and get a 40 winks while the mercury rises.

Use sheets instead of a quilt

It may seem like an obvious trick but millions of us are too used to our bedroom comforts of extra quilts and pillows to remember to put a spare single sheet out during warm weather to sleep under. Thin cotton sheets are recommended, with the cotton absorbing any sweat overnight.

However, it’s recommended that you keep a heavier cover-up nearby. While it might not be needed, it’s always handy to have to hand as the body cools during sleep and you may feel colder than the temperature as a result.

No napping

While warmer temperatures can make you feel lethargic and groggy throughout the day, experts recommend that you don’t nap in warm conditions.

This is to ensure that you can maximise your sleep at night and leave your sleep as undisrupted as possible. Likewise, you should try to keep your sleep schedule as close to normal as possible and aim to go to bed to avoid disruptions to your evening, which may disrupt your sleep further.

Keep the room cool

Another tip which may sound obvious is trying to keep the room you’ll be sleeping in as cool as possible, with air circulating to help regulate the temperature where possible. You can keep your curtains or blinds drawn to keep the sun from heating up the room.

It’s also recommended that you keep your windows open a few hours before you plan on going to bed. Any breeze that flows through the room will help to cool it down and get rid of any stuffiness. You can also leave the windows open at night, as temperatures are likely to drop overnight, bringing cooler air into the room.

If you have a fan and are able to use it overnight, this is obviously another way of keeping the room cool.

Freeze your socks

A bizarre sounding tip, but one that may work for those who really feel the heat, is popping a pair of socks in the freezer or fridge before bed. Wearing your chilled socks may help to regulate your temperature as you sleep.

If the temperature is really too warm for you, you can try filling a hot water bottle with ice cold water instead and using this to cool your body down while you sleep.

Stay hydrated

This is a good tip for through the day when temperatures are high, but it can help to keep you cooler at night too. You should aim to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

However, to achieve a disruption-free sleep, it’s best to avoid drinking large amounts right before bed so you don;t have to keep running to the bathroom throughout the night. You should be aiming to drink at least eight cups (just shy of two litres) of water or fluids per day.