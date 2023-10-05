Temperatures are set to soar after it was revealed that last month become the joint warmest September on record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just as the darker nights begin to draw us into October, some parts of the UK will be launched back into a mini heatwave this weekend.

The Met Office has confirmed that temperatures in parts of England and Wales could reach 26C. The country could top temperatures expected in much sunnier climates such as Mykonos and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as it was confirmed by the Met Office that last month ranked as the joint warmest September on record, match that of the September of 2006. Average temperatures last month reached 15.2C.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst, of the Met Office, said: “It’s been very hot in Europe over recent days and that warm air is going to drift in across quite a bit of the country on Friday and the weekend.

He added: “Temperatures on Friday should reach highs of around 22C, Saturday around about 25C and then Sunday around 26C, which we last saw in October in 2018. It’s not unheard of, but it’s on the unusual side.”

Where will it be warm this weekend?

The heatwave will hit mostly around the majority of England and Wales from Saturday 7 October to Sunday 8 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Met Office forecast, the highest temperatures are expected in south-east England, as well as the sunniest conditions. On Saturday afternoon, London is expecting temperatures of around 23C with other locations including Southampton and Dover likely to reach into the 20s.

Into the south-west, Exeter and Bristol will hit a high of 21C on Saturday afternoon. The Midlands is expected to reach into the 20s also, with areas such as Birmingham, Coventry and Nottingham set to bask in the sunshine.

While cloudier than the south, northern England will still experience temperatures between 21C in Manchester and Sheffield to 18C in Newcastle.

The warm weather will stretch into Wales, with highs of around 20C expected to hit Powys. Other areas of Wales will still experience temperatures into the high teens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Likewise, Northern Ireland will have cloudier conditions but still benefit from temperatures in the high teens. Belfast is expected to reach up to 19C.

However, it's bad news for those in Scotland. Dewhurst added: “There is heavy rain across parts of Scotland so it’s not everywhere that will see the warm spells of sunshine."