An amber and yellow heat health alert has been issued across England as temperatures are forecast to soar to 34C on Wednesday, according to the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The amber alert applies to the South East, London, East Midlands, West Midlands and East of England, while a yellow alert covers the North West, North East, South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber. The alerts will be in effect from 9am on Tuesday 12 August until 6pm on Wednesday 13 August, specifically for the health and social care sectors in England.

The UKHSA, in partnership with the Met Office, said the Weather Health Alerting system “provides an early warning when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.” The system is intended to alert the health and social care sector, emergency responders, the voluntary and community sector, and government departments when temperatures are likely to have health impacts.

“It will be a hot and humid week for many, especially in the south, with some areas experiencing their fourth heatwave of the summer so far,” the Met Office said. “The peak of the warmth is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, where temperatures could reach 34C before a slow decline for the rest of the week.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Wednesday brings a more complex picture, with high temperatures but also the chance of thunderstorms arriving in the evening. During Wednesday daytime, temperatures could peak at 34C, with the heat shifting eastwards into east England, while parts of Scotland could also see temperatures above 30°C.

By the evening, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather. Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it’s possible a warning may be issued closer to the time.”

The Met Office added that Tuesday would be hot across much of England and Wales, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s°C in central and southern areas, and a peak of around 34°C most likely in the West Midlands or east Wales. Coastal regions will remain cooler due to sea breezes.

Thursday is expected to remain widely warm and dry with sunny spells, though heavy and thundery showers are possible in the north. Temperatures are forecast to reach 29–30°C in eastern England.

A north-south split is likely on Friday, with cloud and patchy rain in the north, while the south enjoys sunshine and highs of up to 30°C. Showers or thunderstorms may develop in the southwest heading into the weekend.