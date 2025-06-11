A yellow heat-health alert has been issued as the country is bracing for its hottest day of the year so far.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the alert was issued across parts of England, as temperatures are expected to reach 30°C on Friday (June 13).

The alert, the first of its kind this year, will be in effect from 9pm on Thursday until 8am on Sunday, covering London, the South East, the East Midlands, and the East of England.

The UKHSA warned the heat could lead to an increase in health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions like heart or lung disease.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings show that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Alongside the heat, the Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings for several regions including Southwest England, South Wales, and Northern Ireland are under threat from Wednesday night into Thursday, with heavy rain and potential disruption. A further warning covers southeast England and East Anglia from Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “A weather system will push northwards through tomorrow, bringing heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms to parts of southwest England, most of Wales, and later into Northern Ireland.

“40mm of rain could fall in 3 hours or less, leading to the potential for disruption. Further thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon across England and Wales, moving quickly northwards with hail and lightning.”

Temperatures will remain high, with 26 or 27°C possible again in the north Midlands and parts of north London.”

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson added: “By Friday afternoon and evening, heavy and thundery showers are likely to spread across southeastern England and East Anglia, tracking north-eastwards overnight.

“With much of the rain falling in a short space of time, there is a risk of impacts such as surface water flooding. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail could pose additional hazards.”