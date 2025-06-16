Britain is set to sizzle this weekend as temperatures climb to 32°C in parts of the country - surpassing those in popular European hotspots like Barcelona, Lisbon and Nice.

Forecasters say the south of the UK will see the highest temperatures by Saturday, with much of the country expected to exceed the official heatwave threshold. In London, where the heatwave bar is 28°C, temperatures are forecast to hit 29°C on Thursday, rise to 31°C on Friday, and peak at 32°C on Saturday.

“Temperatures rising through the week will be home-grown conditions, where we get quite sunny weather, elevating temperatures,” said Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge. “But as we get nearer to the weekend, that will receive a boost as we start to import warmer air from the south of Europe.”

A heatwave in the UK is officially recorded when specific regional temperature thresholds - ranging from 25°C to 28°C - are exceeded for three consecutive days. By the weekend, the heat is expected to push northwards, with places like Manchester and Newcastle enjoying highs in the upper 20s.

“There will be a low pressure area to the west by the weekend and a high pressure one to the east,” Madge added. “Those weather systems will funnel air between them and feed warmer air across the UK.”

Saturday’s temperatures will surpass those in Barcelona and Lisbon, both forecast to reach 29°C, and even Nice, France, which is expected to see 30°C.

Despite the soaring heat, forecasters warn that localised heavy showers remain a possibility towards the end of the week, depending on humidity levels.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a wildfire warning ahead of the hot spell, following one of the driest springs on record.

“Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid,” said Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection.

“We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.”

Pugsley confirmed he had written to all London borough councils urging them to implement key preventative measures such as fire breaks.

The heatwave also comes as water shortages deepen across parts of the UK. A drought was officially declared in Yorkshire last week, with the north-west of England already under drought conditions since last month.

How long will the heatwave last?

The Met Office said high pressure is expected to move away from the UK into early next week resulting in temperatures falling. However, there is uncertainty in how quickly this happens, and the peak temperatures experienced across the UK.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Temperatures are likely to peak in the low 30s Celsius this weekend before easing sometime early week. Some forecast models even allow temperatures to rise into the mid 30s of Celsius by Monday. While this is feasible, it is considered a lower-likelihood scenario.”