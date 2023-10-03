The unusually warm weather for this time of year looks set to continue with an ‘Indian Summer’ on the way

The UK could potentially be warmer than many popular tourist destinations around Europe soon including the likes of Barcelona and Venice. This is due to what is called an ‘Indian Summer’.

Temperatures could reportedly soar from the low to mid 20s, but will still be some way off of the record temperature for October in the UK which was 29.9C, recorded in Gravesend in Kent on October 1, 2011.

The news of a potential ‘mini heatwave’ in October comes after the joint-warmest September in the UK, which was also wetter and sunnier than average. But, Sunday (October 1), was the UK’s warmest start to October in 12 years.

What is an Indian Summer?

Indian Summer isn’t a formal meteorological term - but is described as ‘a warm, calm spell of weather occurring in autumn, especially in October and November. Its origins can be traced back to the 1700s, and the 19th century in the UK.

Will there be a mini-heatwave in the UK in October?

Above average temperatures are expected in the UK. The Met Office’s long-range weather forecast for October says: “A north/south split in conditions is likely across the UK early in the period. On Saturday, persistent rain is expected across northwest Scotland, accompanied with widespread strong winds in the north, with a chance of coastal gales.

“The rest of the country will remain mostly dry and fine, with south and southeastern areas seeing the best of the sunshine. Light winds expected further south. This north/south split is likely to continue into the start of the week, with temperatures in south probably unusually warm for October possible.

