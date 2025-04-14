Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office as unsettled conditions return to the UK following several days of warm, dry weather.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is in effect from midday on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, covering parts of southwest England, Wales, and northwest England. The shift comes as low pressure re-establishes itself, pushing out the high-pressure system that had brought bright, settled conditions in recent weeks.

In an update on Monday, Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon. Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s forecast sees rain pushing in from the west, though eastern areas are expected to stay dry and bright. However, another band of showery rain, potentially heavy, will develop across eastern England this evening, clearing by Tuesday morning.

The yellow warning highlights the potential for persistent and heavy rain from Tuesday into early Wednesday, linked to a low-pressure system near Portugal that is moving toward the UK. “We have issued a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. The warning covers southwest England, Wales, and the northwest of England,” said Lehnert.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain this week | Getty Images

“High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions, significant impacts are not anticipated. The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”

Easter weekend forecast

Looking ahead to the Easter weekend, the Met Office said forecasts will become clearer later in the week. Current projections suggest average temperatures, a mix of unsettled spells and dry intervals, and the possibility of chilly nights.

“Temperatures this coming weekend are likely to be around average for the time of year, with potentially unsettled days, dry interludes, and chilly nights,” the update said.