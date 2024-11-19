Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued three new weather warnings for snow and ice after parts of the UK woke up to the first widespread snowfall of the season.

Areas were blanketed with flurries of snow and ice this morning (November 19), with temperatures dropping overnight. The Met Office had already warned that snow and ice was on its way for some places, and now the weather service has issued new warnings for the coming days.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across northern and central Wales has been issued, lasting from midnight this evening, until 12pm on Wednesday (November 20). A similar warning is also in place across Northern Ireland from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

A third warning for the eastern coast of the UK, stretching from Norfolk up to south-east Scotland. This snow and ice warning will come into place from 6pm today, until 12pm tomorrow.

Three new Met Office weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice. | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Snow showers will develop during Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning, initially in the north of the area before spreading south later in the night. The showers may heavy at times and accompanied by lightning. Some lying snow is likely with 2-3 cm in places and a risk of 10 cm or more over higher ground. Ice will readily form on untreated surfaces.”

A warning was already in place in northern Scotland for snow and ice, which has been in force since 4pm yesterday and will last until 10am on Wednesday.

It comes as commuters felt the impact of the wintery weather, with train services disrupted. 64 out of a total of 120 services (53%) planned by East Midlands Railway were cancelled or delayed by at least half an hour, according to the trains.im website. 37% of London North Eastern Railway services are impacted, as are 13% of Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains services, and 12% of CrossCountry trains.