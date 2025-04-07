Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A storm system is set to bring an end to the UK’s recent run of sunny weather.

This comes as the Met Office warns of a shift to unsettled conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms from mid-April.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office said: “Most areas will be dry and sunny with light winds at first as high pressure extends across much of the UK. However, it will be cloudier and breezier in parts of the far north with some light rain or drizzle at times.”

This period of calm will give way to more severe weather, as the Met Office added: “A gradual change to a more unsettled weather regime is likely thereafter, with Atlantic frontal systems from the west or showers from the south making inroads across the UK.”

“This is expected to herald a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places. Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west. Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal.”

Supporting this forecast, WXCHARTS – using MetDesk data – shows a storm system developing over mainland Europe and moving into the UK from Tuesday, April 15. Widespread rainfall is expected across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Newcastle are likely to be affected by downpours, with up to 5mm of rain expected in some areas by midday Tuesday. The storm is forecast to move north by evening, bringing intense rainfall to Scotland and Northern Ireland, while the southeast and parts of Wales continue to see lighter rain.

East Anglia and parts of Northern Ireland may escape the worst of the conditions, but most of the UK is likely to feel the storm’s impact well into Wednesday, April 16.