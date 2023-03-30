The Met Office is forecasting high-speed winds over the next few days

A yellow weather warning for powerful winds of up to 70mph has been issued for southern parts of the UK this week.

The Met Office has put the warning in place for parts of southern England and the south Wales coast from 9pm on Thursday (30 March) until midday on Friday.

It is expected that coastal areas will see wind speeds between 50 and 60mph, while gusts up to 70pm are forecast to hit exposed hillsides and headlands.

The national forecaster says the south coast of England, from Hastings to Devon and Cornwall will be battered, with Cornwall expected to see the worst of the ferocious winds.

In Wales, a stretch of coastline from Barry to St David’s is set to be hit the hardest, while the highest winds have been forecast to hit parts of the Isle of Wight.

The Met Office says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or north westerly winds.

“There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be. It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or north westerly.

“This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

People are being warned to expect travel delays on the roads, railways, ferries and at airports due to the unsettled weather, with services likely to take longer than usual. The Met Office added that there is also a risk of some isolated power cuts and a few trees may also come down in the wind as well.

The regions covered by the yellow weather warning include the following:

London and South East England

Brighton and Hove

East Sussex

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Portsmouth

West Sussex

South West England

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Isles of Scilly

Plymouth

Somerset

Torbay

Wales