Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK may be warming up after the cold snap - but long-range forecasts show when snow might return.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecaster WX Charts has projected how weather systems may play out over the next fortnight and has said that there will be a particularly wet and stormy time of it the weekend after next.

It has predicted strong winds as well as heavy rain, and the chance of snow as a plume of cold weather hits the UK from the north. The purple colour on the map is snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the UK might look on January 25 according to forecaster WX Charts | WX Charts

The Met Office’s view of that period is that “a dominant flow from the Atlantic looks likely to produce an unsettled, milder and windier than average period. This is likely to result in areas of rain and periods of stronger winds affecting most if not all parts of the UK at times, though with the wettest and windiest weather probably occurring towards the north and west. However, the potential for brief colder spells with associated frost, ice and snow remains, following any deep lows crossing the region.”

This forecast comes as the UK begins to see temperatures hit double figures for the first time in several days - although while this good news for heating bills, it is less optimistic for those at risk of flooding as the thaw will inevitably see more water in rivers and streams. More than 30 flood alerts are in place across England and Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said temperatures will be milder across the country, but there will be a north-south split in conditions.

He told the PA news agency that the most dramatic change in weather will be in Northern Ireland, Scotland and the far north-west of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cloudy and patchy rain are moving in from the Atlantic and winds will turn south-westerly, bringing in milder air,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Snow in Mesnes Park, Wigan

Temperatures are set to be well above freezing and will rise overnight into Monday, reaching as high as 10C in Scotland. Much of England and Wales will be between minus 1C and 3C overnight, which is not as cold as recent nights, Mr Dewhurst said.

On Monday, Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England will be cloudy with outbreaks of patchy rain and temperatures between 9C and 12C.

Meanwhile, central and southern areas of England will be drier, with sunny spells and temperatures between 5C and 8C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could still be some patchy frost in southern areas, Mr Dewhurst added, as the UK Health Security Agency’s cold weather health alert remains in place until Tuesday.

Amber alerts are in force, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the agency said.

White wintry scenes have been a fixture across the country so far this year, with flooded fields frozen over, and frost and snow making for picturesque views.

Temperatures plummeted to minus 18.9C on Saturday morning in Altnaharra, Scotland, and it was the UK’s coldest January temperature in 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

As the week goes on, Tuesday will be similar to Monday, but potentially drier with temperatures between 11-12C in the north of England and 8-9C in the south, around average temperatures for this time of year.

Daniel Bond, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Combined rainfall and snowmelt means there is a very low likelihood of minor river flooding across parts of the Yorkshire and Humber region on Monday and into Tuesday.

“Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, operating flood defences, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding, issuing flood warnings and supporting those communities affected.”