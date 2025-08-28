After several heatwaves and wildfires across the UK, the summer is set to end in a washout as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings.

Parts of the UK are experiencing a deluge as heavy rainfall sweeps the country. Wet weather and flooding means the summer will end in a washout for many as the Met Office issues a number of weather alerts.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place across southern England and Wales from Thursday evening (August 28) to early afternoon on Friday (August 29). The UK's national meteorological service has warned 10-20mm of rain could fall in under an hour in some parts, while prolonged heavy showers near the coast could see 50-70mm.

Despite temperatures of around 20C, the south coast – including Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall – will see heavy downpours, with areas of south Wales, including Swansea and Cardiff, also feeling the effects. According to the forecasters, bus and train services will probably be affected – with the flooding of a few homes and businesses likely.

Heavy rainfall and flooding is expected to bring disruption to in parts of UK | Liam McBurney/PA Wire

UK weather forecast for September

Colder weather is expected across the UK throughout September, with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern. “This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect the majority of the UK at times. Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west,” according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday, the Met Office said this summer would “almost certainly” be the UK’s warmest on record as the mean average temperature for the season stood at 16.13C, based on data up to August 25.

If this season is confirmed as setting a new high for average temperature, it will mean all of the UK’s top five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000. The top five are currently 2018 (15.76C), 2006 (15.75C), 2003 (15.74C), 2022 (15.71C) and 1976 (15.70C).