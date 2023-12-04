UK weather has caused chaos recently with a cold snap covering parts of the UK in snow before torrential rain came in causing flash flooding in some areas

Whether you looked out of your window this morning and saw rain, snow, or fog, the UK is currently in the midst of an extreme start to December. Cold temperatures saw snow cover large areas of the weekend, and many of us have been met with a much wetter start to the week on December 4.

From Scotland to Somerset, the dip in temperatures has been evident, and many have been quick to snap images of parks, roads, and other landmarks in the local area either covered in blankets of snow, or partially underwater.

For many, the snow may also seem a distant memory as unrelenting rain has seen more than 100 flood alerts put in place. The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings for areas of southern England, south-east Wales and into the Midlands We take a look at some of the most dramatic images of the extreme weather sweeping the nation.

1 . Snow in Ambleside in Cumbria. More than 830 properties in Cumbria, primarily in South Lakeland, were still without power following heavy snow in the county over the weekend, according to Electricity North West. Picture date: Monday December 4, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) South Lakeland, Cumbria Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

2 . Flooded road in Puddlebridge, Somerset, December 4 2023. (Paul Silvers/SWNS) Puddlebridge, Somerset Photo: Paul Silvers/SWNS

3 . Photo taken with permission from the X, formerly Twitter, account of Steve Sulley of snow in Wollaton Park, Nottingham. Date: Sunday December 3, 2023. (Steve Sulley/PA Wire) Wollaton Park, Nottingham Photo: Steve Sulley/PA Wire