UK Weather: Heatwave to end as spell of heavy rain set to batter country, Met Office forecast
According to the latest weather maps, a significant downpour is likely to arrive in about a week, with rainfall expected to impact the Midlands and northern regions of England the most. However, no part of the UK will be spared from these less-than-ideal weather conditions.
The Met Office estimates that up to 35mm of rain could fall on August 12, following a notably hot July across much of the UK. This shift in weather is attributed to a low-pressure system moving across the country.
According to the Met Office long-range forecast for August 10 to August 19, the weather service said: "The weather across the UK is expected to remain variable. Complex developments in the Atlantic lead to increased uncertainty in the forecast detail, however the general flavour is for the weather to remain unsettled.
“Developing low pressure systems are likely to bring showers or longer spells of rain at times, heaviest across western hills. Breezy or strong winds are possible as well, especially along coastal areas. The greatest chance of any settled weather is more likely in the south and east, however, there may still be periods of wet, thundery, or unsettled weather here at times.
“There is a reasonable possibility of temperatures in the south exceeding the seasonal average, potentially accompanied by brief hot spells. Meanwhile, temperatures in the north are likely to remain closer to the long-term average.”
In the meantime, a yellow weather warning has been issued for much of southwest and western Scotland. The warning, which took effect at 6pm on Sunday, will remain in place until 9pm on Monday (August 5), as heavy rain is expected to cause some disruptions across the region.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.