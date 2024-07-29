Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An official heatwave is set to arrive in the UK before thunderstorms hit later in the week, according to forecasters.

The Met Office predicts that the early part of this week will be hot, with temperatures potentially reaching around 30C in London, with an official heatwave expected by Tuesday. However, yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for much of the UK starting Thursday (August 1), which could bring surface water flooding and gusty conditions.

Additionally, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health warnings across most of England, excluding the North East and North West, effective until Wednesday. The UKHSA cautioned that the hot weather could have "significant impacts" on the health and social care sector in the South East and London, with minor impacts elsewhere.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey stated that plenty of sunshine is expected across England and Wales on Monday, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s in many areas. She said: "We could see temperatures reaching around 30°C in the London area and South East, while it will be a little bit cooler near the coast.”

A weather front will begin to push into the far North West through the evening, weakening as it moves and bringing some cloud and light rain to higher ground in Scotland and north-west England.

Maxey said Tuesday's temperatures could reach 30C to 31C with sunny, dry conditions in the South East. However, as the week progresses, there is an increasing risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly in parts of England and Wales.

She added: "This is the sort of rainfall that could cause surface water flooding and heavy rain that takes a while to clear away. There could also be some lightning, potential for hail, and gusty conditions.” The alert, covering most of southern England, the Midlands, and much of the north of England, will be in effect from 12am on Thursday to 11.59pm.

Heatwave thresholds might be met in some areas by tomorrow, but Maxey indicated a return to cooler temperatures is expected by next weekend. The threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, which is 25°C for most of the UK and 28°C in London and its surrounding areas.

The hottest day of the year so far was recorded on July 19, with a temperature of 31.9°C at St James’s Park in central London.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, Craig Carter, highlighted the risks of drowning when people attempt to cool off in the heat. He warned: "Despite the heat, waterways are still cold enough to put a person into cold water shock which can affect anybody, no matter their fitness. It can cause panic, anxiety, disorientation, and loss of muscular control, which causes a person to gasp for air – inhaling water as a result."

