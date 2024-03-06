Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has dismissed reports of an approaching 'snow bomb' striking Britain, despite certain weather maps indicating widespread freezing conditions across the UK. It was previously reported that 10cm of snow might hit regions across Scotland to the Midlands in the next week.

However, the Met Office has contradicted these projections, claiming any serious disruption is unlikely at this time. A spokesperson said: "The Met Office is not forecasting 10cm of snow next week. There may be a few cm over the tops of the Scottish Mountains and perhaps the northern Pennines but any disruption at this stage looks unlikely."

The Met Office's current projections suggest snowfall in northeast Scotland this week, with the long-term outlook for next week predicting generally dry conditions with sporadic showers. Following some rain on Sunday, the forecasters expect largely dry weather for the start of the week, with brighter conditions across the north, with the possibility of scattered showers remaining.

Meanwhile, on Thursday and Friday, conditions are forecast to be reasonably calm, with bright or sunny periods punctuated by isolated showers near eastern coastlines. Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "It’s not going to be entirely rain-free, but certainly compared with recent weeks, there will be less wet weather around now."

The Met Office says temperatures are expected to be near average for this time of year, with highs of 10-11C in the south, while northern parts may see colder temperatures. McGivern saw a considerable temperature contrast emerging on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with temperatures around 6-7C and brisk winds from the North Sea.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (March 6)

Remaining cloudy with patchy rain in the northeast overnight. Elsewhere, showers easing, becoming largely dry with clear spells, allowing some low cloud, fog and patches of frost to develop by the morning.

Thursday (March 7)

The northeast will hold on to low cloud with some showers. Elsewhere fog and frost clearing to sunny spells, but heavy showers developing, especially in the south. Breezy.