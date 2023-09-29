The Met Office expects things to heat up in October with temperatures reaching as high as 23C

It will be a warm start to October in certain parts of the UK this weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching 23C. The country was hit hard by Storm Agnes earlier this week, but it appears that warmer, drier days are on the way, starting with highs of 20C on Friday (September 29).

Although there will be some rain or isolated showers in west Wales and high clouds covering most of Scotland, northwest England, and Wales on Saturday (September 30), the Met Office predicts the majority of the country will experience plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “In the south, lighter winds will keep the sunshine and the warmth between 19C and 20C. There will be fewer showers and lighter winds for the north of Scotland, so it’s staying fairly bright.”

He said outbreaks of rain and strong winds will continue into Saturday night in the central parts of the country, and will continue in similar places into Sunday before making their way south eastwards.

Meanwhile, the southeast of England will have a maximum temperature of 20C and possibly 21C this weekend and will continue largely dry with sunny intervals through Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach as high as 23C next Tuesday, 22C on Wednesday, 19C on Thursday and 20C on Friday - hitting 21C on the weekend.

Its long-range forecast for October says: "Temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average through the period. Some more dry, settled periods are likely until the middle of the month. It is expected that temperatures will generally be above average for October."

However, the Met Office quickly dismissed reports that there will be a return of the heatwave. It said: "Above average temperatures are expected at times through next week, with a small chance of hot weather in the south later on.

Some parts of the UK will experience warmer temperatures - here’s when it will be hotter.

"An official heatwave is extremely unlikely, and confidence in forecast details beyond mid-week is extremely low."

UK 5-day weather forecast

Friday (September 29)

Any early cloud and rain in eastern counties soon clearing, leaving a dry and bright day with plenty of sunny spells. Breezy at first in the east, but winds easing. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Overnight, a dry night with clear spells through the first half of the night. Cloud thickening a little later in the night. Perhaps a little chilly in some rural spots. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday (September 30)

A mostly dry day. Early hazy sunshine is possible, then cloud thickening through the morning. Some breaks are possible in the afternoon, allowing a few sunny spells. Breezy later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Sunday (October 1) to Tuesday (October 3) :